News

Google making it easier to try experimental features in Chrome

A new tool in Chrome Canary 89 gives users quick access to experimental features

Dec 14, 2020

9:46 AM EST

Google is working on a way to make it easier to try experimental features in Chrome with a new tool.

Chrome Canary 89 comes with a Chrome Labs tool that gives users quick access to experimental features. Android Police notes that there’s a new beaker icon that opens a popup with toggles for features.

Prior to this, you could only access these through the Chrome flags page. The button currently shows you options for ‘Reading List’ and ‘Tab Search’ features, but Google will likely cycle features. Once you select one, you’ll be prompted to restart Chrome like you would with the regular flags page.

It’s currently unknown if Google plans to roll out the Labs button to all Chrome users or if it will only show up if users are enrolled in specific server-side rollouts.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a unique concept, as Firefox also has its own experiment page. If rolled out more widely, this new tool could give Chrome users a way to learn more about the features that Google is developing.

Source: Android Police

