What tech did you buy on Black Friday?

While yesterday was Black Friday, several sales are still ongoing. Many people wait all year for this sale, and I’m definitely one of them.
In terms of tech-related Black Friday shopping this year, I purchased Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live for $50 off at Best Buy and a PlayStation Plus membership from the PlayStation Store because it’s 25 percent off right now.
I’m also currently hunting for deals on TVs that support 4K HDR and 120fps; however, I don’t think they’ll be in my price range, even with Black Friday sales.
MobileSyrup is wondering: did you pick up any tech-related Black Friday deals, or do you think consumerism and sick deals are evil and avoid the day altogether?
If you’re looking for a holiday gift for a family member and you’re not sure what to get, check out our holiday gift guide and our list of some of the top Black Friday deals we’ve been able to uncover.
Let us know in the comments below.
Comments