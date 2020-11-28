Bell offering free Google Nest Hub with purchase of Pixel 5 until November 30

It seems that Bell wasn’t content with the already insane offer it had on Google’s latest flagship, the Pixel 5. The carrier is now offering a free Google Nest Hub with the purchase of a Pixel 5 until November 30th.
Bell, along with various Canadian carriers, put the Pixel 5 on sale for an insane $0 down and $20 per month device financing (or something very similar for those that don’t offer device financing). On a 24 month term, that means customers pay a total of $480 for a phone worth $799.
As great as that deal is, this weekend Bell is one-upping the offer by including a free Nest Hub with the Pixel 5. The offer is available both to new and existing customers while supplies last and is available both in-store and online through Bell’s website.
To get the deal, you will need to sign up for a two-year plan as well, but with Bell’s current $75/20GB promotional plan, I’d argue you’re still coming out ahead.
The Nest Hub typically retails for about $99.99 in Canada, but for Black Friday, Google currently has it on sale for $69.99. While that’s good, it’s not as good as free. If you were thinking of picking up the Pixel 5, it may be worth checking out Bell’s offer.
You can learn more about the Nest Hub here, the Pixel 5 here and Bell’s offer here.
