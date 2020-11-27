PREVIOUS
Teleporting racing game ‘Warp Drive’ arrives on Apple Arcade

The game features new music from Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma

Nov 27, 2020

7:03 PM EST

Warp Drive game

Apple Arcade’s latest new game is Warp Drive, a new racing title from British developer Supergonk.

According to the studio, Warp Drive differentiates itself from other racers by allowing you to teleport around the track to find shortcuts and hidden routes.

Further, the game features dynamically generated tournaments to offer a different experience each time, on top of car upgrades and local split-screen co-op (on PC, macOS and TVOS).

Additionally, Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma wrote the main theme for Warp Drive.

Warp Drive is included at no additional cost in a $5.99 CAD/month Apple Arcade subscription, or one of the three ‘Apple One’ service bundles which start at $15.95/month.

