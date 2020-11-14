PREVIOUS
Did you buy Sony’s PlayStation 5 or Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S?

Next-gen is now current-gen gaming

Nov 14, 2020

10:04 AM EST

Xbox Series X

This past week, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/Series S launched, so the MobileSyrup team is wondering: did you buy one of the new systems?

On November 12th, I purchased a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke has an Xbox Series X and recently purchased a PlayStation 5. MobileSyrup staff reporter Brad Shankar also has an Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

So far, I’ve played Demon’s Souls on the new console as well as Apex Legends. Demon’s Souls looks beautiful on the PlayStation 5, especially if you play with the game’s resolution mode enabled. On the other hand, Apex Legends offers surprisingly compelling haptic feedback when shooting other Legends, which makes the game’s various guns handle differently. This isn’t something I expected from a game like Apex.

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $499, and the standard version of the console is available for $629. Microsoft’s Series X is available for $599, and the less-powerful Series S is available for $379.

Let us know in the comments below if you purchased either of the consoles and what games you’re playing on them.

Keep your eye on MobileSyrup next week for a special video game-focused episode of the SyrupCast podcast.

