News

Google celebrates Diwali 2020 with easter egg in Search

The Indian festival of lights is here

Nov 14, 2020

10:02 AM EST

Diwali

This year, Diwali falls on Saturday, November 14th, and to celebrate the Indian festival of lights, Google has added a themed easter to Search.

After typing in ‘Diwali’ in Search, the right side of the page underneath ‘Diwali Indian Festival’ will display a little lamp known as a diya. Pressing that will bring up a special ‘light show’ of sorts. Searching for ‘diya’ will also bring up the easter egg.

You can check it out for yourself here.

Additionally, Google Arts and Culture has added a special Diwali art coloring book to celebrate the Indian festival.

