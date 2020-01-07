Nanoleaf is looking to redefine smart-lighting at CES 2020

Toronto-based Nanoleaf has a few tricks up its sleeve for 2020 and we got an extended peek at CES 2020.
The company is known for making light tiles that you can stick to your wall and arrange in fun patterns. It started with making triangle light tiles and graduated into squares. Now, the company is moving into hexagons to give users another shape to light up.
These tiles work much like the old ones and can react to music, touch and have a variety of modes that make them super fun to use. For example, if you swipe across a few tiles, you’ll even get a colourful ripple across your tiles that looks awesome.
The Learning Series
Where things get really interesting are with the company’s new ‘Learning Series.’ This is a family of devices that include — a traditional smart light, a learning switch, buttons and gateway.
The company is working on a form of learning technology it calls ‘U-IQ’ to implement into these products. This system allows them to learn where you are and where you go in your house and adjust the lighting accordingly.
The best example is if you get up in the middle of the night and head past the motion sensor, the AI will know that you’re heading for the washroom and light your path there and the washroom so you don’t have to interact with the lights.
These can also detect the natural light levels in a room and adjust brightness accordingly. The company says that what most people call smart lights today are simply connected lights, and what Nanoleaf wants to do is actually make lighting smarter so it can react to what the user needs.
This is one of the most ambitious smart lighting systems that are coming out. While controlling lights from your phone or with a voice assistant feels really cool the first few times that you do it, after a while, it becomes more of a chore than you’d imagine, especially when it doesn’t work properly.
Beyond all these new products, Nanoleaf is also showcasing its ‘Screen Mirror’ app that allows the lights to mimic the colours on the screen of the computer. At the show, the company was paying a demo of the remastered Crash Bandicoot game and as the character ran through the jungle the lights on the wall changed from green to brown to blue to match what the dominant colours were on screen.
The company is hoping to expand this beyond just PCs as well and bring it to console gaming and smart TVs throughout the year.
