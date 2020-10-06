PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in October 2020

All of the games are horror-themed, right in time for Halloween

Oct 6, 2020

12:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Days Gone

Every month, PlayStation adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

Normally, three games join the catalogue each month, but in October, that number rises to five. What’s more, two of the games are PS4 exclusives that released in 2019.

Here are the five games:

A PlayStation Now subscription costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/12 months. The service offers access to more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games on PS4 and PC.

In other PlayStation service news, PlayStation Plus’ free games for October are now available — read more on those here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

 

Related Articles

News

Oct 5, 2020

11:05 AM EDT

Xbox All Access pre-orders are now available at EB Games Canada

News

Oct 2, 2020

11:56 AM EDT

Canadian government, video game industry partner on ‘Crush COVID’ campaign

News

Sep 30, 2020

1:45 PM EDT

Sony details Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered improvements on PS5

News

Oct 1, 2020

12:17 PM EDT

Apex Legends finally launching cross-play beta on October 6

Comments