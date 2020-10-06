Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in October 2020

Every month, PlayStation adds a few new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
Normally, three games join the catalogue each month, but in October, that number rises to five. What’s more, two of the games are PS4 exclusives that released in 2019.
Here are the five games:
- Days Gone (available until January 5th, 2021)
- Friday the 13th
- MediEvil
- Rad
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
A PlayStation Now subscription costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/12 months. The service offers access to more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games on PS4 and PC.
In other PlayStation service news, PlayStation Plus’ free games for October are now available — read more on those here.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
