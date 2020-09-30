Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in October 2020

Every month, PlayStation offers two PS4 games at no additional cost to those who are subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.
Now, the company has confirmed that October 2020’s lineup will consist of racing game Need for Speed Payback (regularly $25.99 CAD) and action-RPG Vampyr (regularly $53.49).
PS Plus subscribers will be able to download both games for free between October 6th and November 2nd.
It’s worth noting that Need for Speed Payback is also included at no additional cost as part of Electronic Arts’ EA Play service, which is available on PS4 and other platforms for $4.99/month (or $29.99/year).
For now, though, September’s games are still up for grabs — read more on those here.
In other PlayStation Plus news, Sony recently confirmed that subscribers will gain access to the ‘PlayStation Plus Collection’ on PlayStation 5 at no additional cost. This will allow subscribers to download and play 15 hit PS4 games — including the likes of God of War, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us Remastered — on PlayStation 5 when it launches in Canada on November 12th.
Beyond that, it’s currently unclear exactly what Sony will do with PlayStation Plus free games once the PS5 launches.
PlayStation Plus costs $69.99/year in Canada.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
Source: PlayStation
