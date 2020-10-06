Netflix launches ‘New & Popular’ section to surface new shows

The streaming giant Netflix is working on a way to surface new shows in one place. This new section is in content rows called ‘New & Popular.’ New & Popular will only be available on TV devices and is rolling out widely now, after it was first tested back in April, according to The Verge.
The section seems to include the ‘New on Netflix,’ ‘Coming Soon’ and the ‘Top 10’ rows, and is updated daily. Additionally, it’ll feature a new row called ‘Worth the Wait’ that gives subscribers a preview of the shows coming to the platform between the next 15 and 365 days.
Similar to Coming Soon, ‘Worth The Wait’ lets users save and set reminders for upcoming shows. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix says that it promises more Netflix Originals in 2021 than in 2020, so the ‘Worth The Wait’ functionality will definitely prove useful.
Despite Netflix adding 10.1 million paid subscribers in the second quarter, the streaming giant forecast it would only add 2.5 million new subscribers in Q3. With a new feature that’s more tailored to see what’s popular on Netflix and what’s coming in the next year, it might encourage those who are trying out Netflix to stay on the service.
Source: The Verge
