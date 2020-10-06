If you’re looking to outfit your house with Alexa-enabled smart speakers and displays, a few good deals are being offered from Amazon in the lead up to Prime Day.
- Echo Auto – $24.99 (save $45)
- Echo Show 5 – $59.99 (save $40)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) – $79 (save $120)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) – $54.99 (save $15)
While it’s worth noting that these are older Echo products from last year, many of them are still very good, especially the more audio-focused Echo Plus.
On top of that, there are also pretty high chances that some of the new Echo gadgets receive discounts on Prime Day, which falls across October 13th and 14th this year.
Source: Amazon.ca
