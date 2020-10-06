PREVIOUS|
Amazon discounting Echo hardware including Echo Auto, Show 5 and more

Most of the discounts are on the company's older hardware

Oct 6, 2020

6:01 PM EDT

If you’re looking to outfit your house with Alexa-enabled smart speakers and displays, a few good deals are being offered from Amazon in the lead up to Prime Day.

While it’s worth noting that these are older Echo products from last year, many of them are still very good, especially the more audio-focused Echo Plus.

On top of that, there are also pretty high chances that some of the new Echo gadgets receive discounts on Prime Day, which falls across October 13th and 14th this year. 

