PlayStation has offered a full look at the enhancements that have been made to hit PS4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man in its upcoming remaster for PlayStation 5.
In a blog post, developer Insomniac noted that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered boasts a New York City with “improved models and materials” over the 2018 game, on top of new “ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows.” With respect to the latter changes, this means that the windows of buildings now have true reflections — skies and weather and all.
Meanwhile, characters all have “higher fidelity skin, eye, and teeth shaders to individually-rendered strands of hair,” says Insomniac.
Notably, though, the character model changes apply the most to Spider-Man himself, as Peter Parker has gotten a new face modelled after actor Ben Jordan “in order to bring the best performances to players with [Insomniac’s] next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games.” Actor Yuri Lowenthal’s voice and facial performance remain intact.
It’s common for big-budget games to model a character’s look after an actor’s face and/or body, but it’s interesting that the ‘new’ Peter bears an uncanny resemblance to Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. You can see the new character model in action in this cutscene:
Meanwhile, Insomniac has confirmed that players can choose to play the game with high frame rate through Performance Mode, which targets 60fps. See the game in action in 60fps below:
Other ways the PlayStation 5 enhances the experience is by adding near-instant loading, Spatial 3D Audio on compatible headphones and haptive feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS5’s new DualSense controller. A revamped photo mode has also been added to give players more freedom to share their superheroic deeds.
Finally, Insomniac revealed that the first of the three new suits being added to the game’s already-robust lineup of outfits is the ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ suit, which Andrew Garfield wore in the 2012 film of the same name.
As previously confirmed, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which launches alongside the PlayStation 5 on November 12th.
Insomniac says those who purchase Miles Morales (or upgrade to it for free from PS4 to PS5) will be able to “take advantage of a paid-upgrade offer” in-game to purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. A specific price for this hasn’t yet been confirmed, but given the $24.99 price difference between the standard and Ultimate editions of Miles Morales, it seems that it would cost the same.
This bundle includes Marvel’s Spider-Man follow-up Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales plus Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (which includes the base game and its three City That Never Sleeps expansions) for $89.99 CAD.
The standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for $64.99.
Source: PlayStation
