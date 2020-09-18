PREVIOUS
Vidéotron offers 55-inch 4K TV with Samsung phones and all-inclusive plans

This in celebration of Videotron's 10-year anniversary in mobile

Sep 18, 2020

7:01 PM EDT

To celebrate Vidéotron’s 10th anniversary in the mobile space, the company is offering customers that purchase an all-inclusive plan with a Samsung Galaxy Device a free 4K UHD TV.

These two-year all-inclusive plans start at 11GB per month for $7 but also come with bonus annual data of 100GB per year.

This promotion works for new customers or those who renew their subscription. The deal is also available if you grab a Canada-U.S. without borders plans that start at $70 per month.

The devices available with this promotional are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Z Flip 4G, Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, S20+, S20, Note 10+, S10+, S10, S10e, A71 and A51,

The free television is a 55-inch 4K UHD Tizen Smart TV UN55TU8500 that typically costs $849.99.

