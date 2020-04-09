PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A71 and A51 are now available in Canada

The Samsung Galaxy A71 costs $599 in Canada

Apr 9, 2020

1:55 PM EDT

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are now available in Canada.

On the South Korean company’s website, the Galaxy A71 costs $599.99 CAD and the A51 is priced at $479.99. Both smartphones come in the ‘Prism Crush Black’ colour variant. The Galaxy A71 and A51 are also being sold at Fido, Koodo, Rogers, Videotron and Best Buy.

The Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. Additionally, the phone sports 128GB of expandable storage, 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 730 chipset.

The device also features a primary 64-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide angle 12-megapixel shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera also sports a 32-megapixel shooter.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution. The phone features 64GB of expandable storage, 4GB of RAM and a mid-range Exynos 9611 processor.

Regarding cameras, the A51 features a primary 48-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide angle 12-megapixel shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera also sports a 32-megapixel shooter.

