Asus ZenFone 7 leaks in live photos and hands-on video

The Asus ZenFone 7 has leaked extensively over the past day, less than 24 hours before the device’s official launch.
These leaked images and videos were shared online and uploaded to Slashleaks.
The first leaked photo shows the back of the phone’s retail box. It indicates that the handset features 8GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB of storage, a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen and a triple shooter setup with 64-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras. This handset also sports a colour black colour variant.
The next leak is a live image of the front of the handset. It shows the device’s selfie-less display with a small bezel. Not much else can be gleaned from the photo.
Last, but not least, is a hands-on video of the ZenFone 7. It showcases the phone in a white colour that’s very similar to Samsung’s Note 10+’ ‘Aura Glow.’ Additionally, it shows the handset after the user flips up the camera setup, similar to the ZenFone 6.
Asus’ ZenFone 6 was one of my favourite phones of 2019, and if these leaks are accurate, the ZenFone 7 seems set to be just as good.
Asus will officially reveal the ZenFone 7 on August 26th.
Image credit: Slashleaks
Source: Slashleaks (2), (3)
