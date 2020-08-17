Asus to unveil ZenFone 7 series on August 26

In 2019, Asus launched the ZenFone 6 series, a handset with a flip-up camera module, and I loved it. Now, the Taiwanese company has announced that it will unveil the ZenFone 7 on August 26th
The event will air on YouTube at 2AM ET/11pm PT (August 25th).
It’s unclear how many devices Asus plans on unveiling, but “series” suggests that there will be more than one. This correlates with a previous rumour hinting that there will be a ZenFone 7 and a ZenFone 7 Pro.
A previous leak indicated that the ZenFone 7 will sport a 5,000mAh battery with possible 30W charging and 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, another rumour indicates the ZenFone 7 features a Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM.
I’m hoping that the ZenFone 7 still features a bezel-less and camera-less display with that flip-up camera, however, I hope the company improves the smartphone’s camera performance.
Source: Asus
