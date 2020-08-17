PREVIOUS|
News

Asus to unveil ZenFone 7 series on August 26

Hopefully, the smartphone series features a flip-up camera module

Aug 17, 2020

3:40 PM EDT

0 comments

In 2019, Asus launched the ZenFone 6 series, a handset with a flip-up camera module, and I loved it. Now, the Taiwanese company has announced that it will unveil the ZenFone 7 on August 26th

The event will air on YouTube at 2AM ET/11pm PT (August 25th).

It’s unclear how many devices Asus plans on unveiling, but “series” suggests that there will be more than one. This correlates with a previous rumour hinting that there will be a ZenFone 7 and a ZenFone 7 Pro.

A previous leak indicated that the ZenFone 7 will sport a 5,000mAh battery with possible 30W charging and 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, another rumour indicates the ZenFone 7 features a Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM.

I’m hoping that the ZenFone 7 still features a bezel-less and camera-less display with that flip-up camera, however, I hope the company improves the smartphone’s camera performance.

Source: Asus

Related Articles

News

Jul 22, 2020

11:30 AM EDT

Asus announces ROG Phone 3 with 16GB of RAM, 144Hz display refresh rate and more

News

Jul 31, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

Asus partners with Dirac Research to improve mobile device audio quality

News

Jul 22, 2020

11:30 AM EDT

Asus announces new ROG portable keyboard, display and headphones

News

Jul 10, 2020

3:08 PM EDT

Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro rumoured to feature swivelling camera

Comments