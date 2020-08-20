PREVIOUS
News

Nintendo eShop offering up to 50 percent off multiplayer games, including exclusives

Canadian-made Luigi's Mansion 3 has gotten a rare discount

Aug 20, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Luigi's Mansion 3

Nintendo has kicked off a big eShop sale focused on multiplayer Switch games.

Notably, the promotion even includes a number of exclusive games, such as Arms and the Canadian-made Luigi’s Mansion 3, which don’t often go on sale.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of games can be found here. The sales end on August 31st at 2:59 am ET.

Image credit: Nintendo

Related Articles

News

Jun 9, 2020

2:47 PM EDT

Massive Nintendo Switch Summer Sale sale offers up to 50 percent off 1,300 games

News

Aug 4, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

Nintendo sale offers third-party games for up to 80 percent off

News

Jun 19, 2019

6:18 PM EDT

Tesla adds ‘Arcade’ app to its vehicles for video games

News

Aug 20, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

PlayStation Store offering more than 300 games for under $30

Comments