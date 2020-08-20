Nintendo has kicked off a big eShop sale focused on multiplayer Switch games.
Notably, the promotion even includes a number of exclusive games, such as Arms and the Canadian-made Luigi’s Mansion 3, which don’t often go on sale.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Arms — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 — $15.11 (regularly $18.89)
- Catherine: Full Body — $55.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Guacamelee! 2 — $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Just Dance 2020 — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Saints Row: The Third — The Full Package — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated — $26.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy — $12.59 (regularly $25.19)
The full list of games can be found here. The sales end on August 31st at 2:59 am ET.
Image credit: Nintendo
