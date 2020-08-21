Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live now available in-store in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are now available in-store at Samsung Experience locations and other retailers across Canada.
The Buds Live have been available to order online from Samsung’s website since August 7th. The bean-like earbuds feature active noise-cancelling (ANC), six hours of battery life and a low-profile design that doesn’t require the Buds Live to be inserted into the wearer’s ear.
Samsung says that the Galaxy Buds Live’s case features 29 hours of charging time.
The Buds Live are available in ‘Mystic White,’ ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black.’ If you’re one of the first 3,300 customers to purchase the Buds Live between August 5th and September 4th, you’ll get a free e-voucher for a wireless charger pad or Samsung Duo Pad.
I’ve been using Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live for the last few weeks and I’ve been very impressed with the wireless earbuds.
They don’t feature as wide a sound stage as the Pixel Buds (2020) or AirPods Pro, but they’re incredibly comfortable. I’ve been able to wear them for more than eight hours a day with very little discomfort. Unfortunately, the Buds Live’s active noise-cancelling functionality is barely noticeable, though.
My review of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live will be up on MobileSyrup in the next few days.
