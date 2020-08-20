New space show about the Mercury Seven is coming to Disney+

National Geographic is bringing a new scripted show called The Right Stuff to Disney+ on October 9th.
The show is based on both the book and the older movie of the same name. The book was written by Tom Wolfe, and the 1983 film was directed by Philip Kaufman.
Like its source material, the new show focuses on the Mercury Seven, which were the original seven U.S. astronauts as they go from military pilots to flying in space on the first outer space mission.
Each of the show’s eight episodes will be an hour-long, and future seasons are slated to take the space agency drama as far as the moon landing.
The show looks really interesting and a nice foil to Apple TV+’s popular alternative history space show For All Mankind.
If you want to check out the trailer for the show, you can watch it below:
Source: National Geographic
Comments