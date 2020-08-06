Several Telus and Bell wireless customers across Eastern Canada are currently experiencing issues with connectivity due to an outage.
Telus has acknowledged the outage and stated that it’s “aware of a wireless issue impacting several carriers in Eastern Canada.”
We’re aware of a wireless issue impacting several carriers in Eastern Canada. Our team is already investigating and services will be restored as quickly as possible. Thank you.
— TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) August 6, 2020
Bell’s support page on Twitter replied to a user and stated that the carrier is “aware of the problem and our technicians are currently working on the issue.”
We are aware of the problem and our technicians are currently working on the issue. We recommend that you power cycle your modem periodically to determine if the issue is resolved.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this issue. ^JL
— Bell Support (@Bell_Support) August 6, 2020
MobileSyrup has reached out to the carriers for more information and will update this article accordingly.
Update 06/08/20 1:52pm ET: Bell says that service has now been restored. The carrier provided MobileSyrup with the following comment: “Some customers in parts of Eastern Ontario and Québec experienced brief service disruptions earlier today. Service has now been restored. Our team is continuing to investigate the cause.”
Update 06/08/20 2:38pm ET: Telus says the situation has been resolved and that service is now back to normal.
