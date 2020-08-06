PREVIOUS|
Telus and Bell customers in Eastern Canada experiencing outages [Update]

The carriers are working to address the issues

Aug 6, 2020

1:36 PM EDT

Several Telus and Bell wireless customers across Eastern Canada are currently experiencing issues with connectivity due to an outage.

Telus has acknowledged the outage and stated that it’s “aware of a wireless issue impacting several carriers in Eastern Canada.”

Bell’s support page on Twitter replied to a user and stated that the carrier is “aware of the problem and our technicians are currently working on the issue.”

MobileSyrup has reached out to the carriers for more information and will update this article accordingly.

Update 06/08/20 1:52pm ET: Bell says that service has now been restored. The carrier provided MobileSyrup with the following comment: “Some customers in parts of Eastern Ontario and Québec experienced brief service disruptions earlier today. Service has now been restored. Our team is continuing to investigate the cause.”

Update 06/08/20 2:38pm ET: Telus says the situation has been resolved and that service is now back to normal.

