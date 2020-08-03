Sony has revealed how certain PlayStation 4 peripherals and accessories will work with the PlayStation 5.
First off, special peripherals like licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks and flights sticks will work with both PS5 and PS4 games.
Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on the PS5, although the headset companion apps are not compatible with The PlayStation 5.
DualShock 4 wireless controllers and official licensed third-party gamepad a will work with PS4 games on PS5, but they aren’t compatible with PS5 titles. PlayStation says that PS5 games will take advantage of features available on the DualSense wireless controllers such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.
Both PS Move Motion Controllers and PS VR Aim Controllers will work with PS VR games on PS5.
Last but not least, the PlayStation Camera will work with PS5 for supported PS VR games. That said a free adaptor will be needed for it to work with the PlayStation 5.
Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 sometime this holiday season. A specific release date for the console hasn’t been revealed yet.
Source: PlayStation
Comments