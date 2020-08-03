PREVIOUS|
News

Huawei Mate 40 Pro CAD renders leak online

P40 from the front, Mate 30 Pro from the back

Aug 3, 2020

2:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Huawei may not be able to officially sell its smartphones in the United States, but the China-based company is still going strong in other regions around the world.

Well regarded leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, in partnership with HandsetExpert, has shared CAD renderings of the future Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

The handset will reportedly sport a slightly curved panel, with dual hole-punch selfie cameras and a 6.4-inch display. According to the leak, the Mate 40 Pro is tipped to have a number of unusual holes at the top, that will likely feature more sensors.

The device will measure at 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9mm or 10.4mm if you include the rear shooter.

The rear camera module features a circular shape similar to the Mate 30 Pro handset. Additionally, the phone will use an EMUI skin on top of Android, akin to the Mate 30 Pro and the P40 Pro.

This device will likely come to Canada as well as Asian markets, the U.K. and Europe sometime in the fall.

Image Credit: HandsetExpert, OnLeaks

Source: HandsetExpert, @OnLeaks

Related Articles

News

Jul 30, 2020

12:10 PM EDT

Huawei overtakes Samsung with most smartphones shipped in Q2: report

News

Jul 30, 2020

10:39 AM EDT

Qualcomm warns of 5G flagship delay, could mean the 2020 iPhone

Business

Jul 27, 2020

4:33 PM EDT

Huawei CFO’s lawyers push for government to release secret documents

News

Mar 28, 2020

10:10 AM EDT

Here are the OnePlus 8, Huawei Mate 40 Pro and 2020 iPhone leaks from this past week

Comments