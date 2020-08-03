Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note promo video surfaces online

More information about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra has once again leaked extensively courtesy of Evan Blass. The well-known leaker shared a video on his Patreon showing off the two devices and some of their rumoured specs.
The promotional video mostly includes details that we’ve learned about previously.
Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra will sport a 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the S Pen will reportedly feel more like you’re writing on actual paper, according to the video. Users will also be able to easily convert Samsung Notes to a Powerpoint and Microsoft Word document.
Furthermore, the Note 20 Ultra sports 8K video taking functionality and features a 108-megapixel primary shooter as well as 50x Space Zoom and a 4,500mAh battery. Last but not least, the Note 20 Ultra 5G reportedly comes in ‘Mystic Bronze,’ ‘Mystic White’ and ‘Mystic Black’ colours.
The Note 20, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display, a 64-megapixel primary camera and 30x Space Zoom. Battery-wise it sports a 4,300mAh cell and comes in ‘Mystic Green,’ ‘Mystic Black’ and ‘Mystic White.’
Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series at its August 5th Unpacked event alongside the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Live Buds and the Galaxy Tab S7.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass (Patreon)
