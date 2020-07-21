PREVIOUS|
OnePlus Nord event kicking off now, here’s how to watch

OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds

Jul 21, 2020

9:36 AM EDT

OnePlus will launch its newest smartphone via an augmented reality (AR) stream.

The launch is set to kick off at 9:30am ET and for many will be the first official time they see the phone. Of course, OnePlus has released a steady drip of information over the last few weeks and, combined with all the leaks, we’ve already got a pretty good idea of what’s coming.

Unfortunately, the OnePlus Nord won’t come to Canada — a disappointing turn of events considering the phone’s very Canadian-style branding.

OnePlus is also expected to unveil the OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds at the event. The OnePlus Buds will be the company’s first foray into true wireless. If the leaks are accurate, they could be excellent competitors with Apple’s AirPods, Google’s Pixel Buds and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+.

You can check out the embedded video to watch the stream, or head to OnePlus’ Nord launch page for more details.

