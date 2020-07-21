Apple plans to be completely carbon neutral by 2030, including supply chain

Apple announced that it plans to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030.
The tech giant notes that it’s already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, and that this new commitment means that every Apply device sold will have net zero climate impact by 2030.
“With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a press release.
Apple says that its 10-year roadmap will include several “innovative actions,” such as continuing to increase the use of low carbon and recycled materials in its products.
It notes that all iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch devices released in the past year are made with recycled content, including 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the iPhone Taptic Engine.
The tech giant outlines that it’s also going to identify new ways to lower energy use at its corporate facilities and help its supply chain make the same transition.
The company says that it will remain at 100 percent renewable energy for its operations, and focus on creating new projects and moving its entire supply chain to clean power. It says it’s also going to tackle emissions through technological improvements to processes and materials needed for its products.
Apple is also investing in forests and other nature-based solutions around the world to remove carbon from the atmosphere.
It’s also establishing an ‘Impact Accelerator’ to focus on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.
Source: Apple
