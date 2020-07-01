PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus Nord name means ‘True North,’ still not coming to Canada…

If you listen closely you can hear my tears over the sound of the Canada Day celebrations

Jul 1, 2020

12:33 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has been sharing some details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone, and it sounds terrific, but it’s not coming to Canada.

In an interview with TechRadarPei explains why the company decided to jump back into the mid-range phone space while also explaining some of the specs and features people can expect from  The Nord.

Since the phone isn’t going to go on sale in Canada, I’m going to run through what Pei shared very briefly, but if you want more info, the TechRadar interview is really great.

The Nord’s confirmed specs

  • Snapdragon 765G chipset
  • 5G connectivity
  • “flagship” level camera
  • €500 (roughly $764 CAD)

The interesting thing about thins that does give me a bit of comfort is that the phone is actually going to be more expensive than the OnePlus 7T, which is still one of my favourite phones ever. If you don’t believe me, I’m using it as my main phone right now, and the screen is even cracked. So there’s a lot of value in the 7T that Canadians can take advantage of if they’re looking for a fairly priced OnePlus.

The 7T is even on sale right now for $669, making it even cheaper than usual.

Source: TechRadar

Related Articles

News

Jun 24, 2020

1:04 PM EDT

OnePlus accidentally confirms ‘Nord’ name for upcoming affordable phone

News

Jun 26, 2020

11:30 AM EDT

OnePlus Nord to have dual selfie cameras according to new leak

News

Jun 25, 2020

6:08 PM EDT

OnePlus prepping phone manufacturing documentary for all us tech nerds

News

Jun 30, 2020

10:55 AM EDT

OnePlus confirms ‘Nord’ name for low-cost phone

Comments