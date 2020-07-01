OnePlus Nord name means ‘True North,’ still not coming to Canada…

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has been sharing some details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone, and it sounds terrific, but it’s not coming to Canada.
In an interview with TechRadar, Pei explains why the company decided to jump back into the mid-range phone space while also explaining some of the specs and features people can expect from The Nord.
Since the phone isn’t going to go on sale in Canada, I’m going to run through what Pei shared very briefly, but if you want more info, the TechRadar interview is really great.
Some people have been asking what the Nord name means. It comes from the concept of true north. We each have this inner compass that guides us. This product line reminds us to always search for our true north, and we hope it will keep reminding you of yours.
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 1, 2020
The Nord’s confirmed specs
- Snapdragon 765G chipset
- 5G connectivity
- “flagship” level camera
- €500 (roughly $764 CAD)
The interesting thing about thins that does give me a bit of comfort is that the phone is actually going to be more expensive than the OnePlus 7T, which is still one of my favourite phones ever. If you don’t believe me, I’m using it as my main phone right now, and the screen is even cracked. So there’s a lot of value in the 7T that Canadians can take advantage of if they’re looking for a fairly priced OnePlus.
The 7T is even on sale right now for $669, making it even cheaper than usual.
Source: TechRadar
