OnePlus Nord and new earbuds revealed in MKBHD video

If you’ve wanted to see what the OnePlus Nord looks like, you’re in luck because the latest YouTube video from tech YouTuber Marcus Brownlee (MKBHD) holds nothing back.
The video is an almost 20-minute interview with OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in which the duo talks about what went into making the phone, why it’s important and just about everything else you might want to know about the hotly anticipated device.
Not only does Pei officially reveal the design of the Nord, but he also takes the viewers a few steps backwards and shows off some of the design prototypes, which have some wacky camera setups.
When Pei finally gets around to showing off the phone at the video’s 14:54 mark, it looks like a classic OnePlus phone with a vertical camera strip and curved edges, so it fits nicely in the hand. The phone also comes in the teal/blueish colour that OnePlus has been using in the device’s marketing and a more subdued grey colour that was shown off yesterday.
There’s a lot to learn by watching the video, so I won’t spoil it all here, but you might notice that Pei is using the new OnePlus earbuds, which were recently announced to have a 30-hour battery life. Beyond that, if Pei is using them as a microphone, which is unclear, they sound pretty clear for wireless earbuds.
The OnePlus Nord release event is set for July 21st, but the phone still isn’t officially releasing in Canada, so fans of the brand will need to find some other way to get their hands on one.
Source: MKBHD
