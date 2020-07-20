OnePlus Buds, charging case renders leaked in OnePlus 8 update

OnePlus confirmed its upcoming ‘OnePlus Buds‘ true wireless earbuds would launch on July 21st, but ahead of that even more details about them have leaked.
XDA Developers writer and leaker Max Weinbach took to Twitter to share several renders of the OnePlus Buds and charging case obtained from an APK file added in the latest OnePlus 8 update. APK files are used to install apps on Android.
In the latest OnePlus 8 update, OnePlus added a OnePlus Buds apk with full res images of the OnePlus Buds. Here are the renders. pic.twitter.com/KJFskESIpN
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 19, 2020
Weinbach extracted renders of the front and back of the OnePlus Buds charging case in three colours — white, black and a light blue with lime accents. Additionally, he shared renders of the left and right earbuds in the same colours, images from the app showing how to use the touch controls and a link for curious people to download the APK.
It’s worth noting that Weinbach’s APK file uses the name ‘OnePlus Pods’ instead of OnePlus Buds. Previous leaks suggested OnePlus would call the earbuds Pods, but the company has since confirmed they will be called the Buds.
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 19, 2020
Along with the renders, Android Police and 9to5Google combed through the APK code and found several references to features. Based on what the publications found, it seems like the OnePlus Buds could offer translation capabilities, ‘active noise control,’ quick pairing, Dolby Atmos support and sound profiles.
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 19, 2020
Coupled with previously announced functionality like the long battery life and fast charging, it seems like the OnePlus Buds will be a very competent pair of wireless earbuds. We’ll likely learn more about the OnePlus Buds and what they can do when they launch alongside the OnePlus Nord — which won’t come to Canada — on July 21st.
Source: Max Weinbach (Twitter) Via: Android Authority, Android Police, 9to5Google
