Upcoming mid-range OnePlus smartphone rumoured to have Snapdragon 765, 12GB RAM

More OnePlus 8 Lite rumours have surfaced, this time with a focus on the phone’s internals.
According to WinFuture, OnePlus is expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 system-on-a-chip (SoC). That detail comes from a mention of the ‘OnePlus AC2003’ in the Geekbench database. While the model number doesn’t indicate what phone this is, currently OnePlus doesn’t offer any phones using the 765.
Interestingly, the Geekbench entry doesn’t explicitly state the processor, instead listing it as ‘Qualcomm Qualcomm.’ However, WinFuture points out that the listed motherboard for the device is ‘Lito,’ likely a Qualcomm reference design based on the Snapdragon 765 and includes an integrated X52 5G modem.
Considering the Snapdragon 765 usually powers mid-range smartphones, it’s safe to assume the unknown OnePlus AC2003 will likely fall in that price range. Further, OnePlus said it plans to offer cheaper devices again. This comes after the company’s new OnePlus 8 line launched with significantly higher prices as a result of the more expensive Snapdragon 865 SoC.
Further, past leaks indicated the device would be called the OnePlus 8 Lite, but WinFuture suggests it could be called the OnePlus Z instead.
Regardless of the name, the phone is expected to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. WinFuture claims there will likely be several configurations of the OnePlus 8 Lite and the 12GB variant will be the more expensive option.
Unfortunately, that’s all the information available so far about the device. According to previous leaks, the OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED 90Hz display, between 128 and 256GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery.
