Telus, Koodo add RCS support for some Samsung smartphones

Telus and its flanker brand Koodo are expanding RCS support to include Samsung phones.
According to a Telus support page, Samsung smartphones running Android 9.0 Pie or newer and with the latest version of Samsung Messages will be able to access Rich Communication Services (RCS).
For those unfamiliar with RCS, it’s a communication protocol championed by Google designed to replace the ageing SMS and MMS protocols. RCS offers a chat experience similar to what you’d find in Apple’s iMessage or in WhatsApp, but built into your phone’s texting app.
For example, RCS features include better GIF and image support, read receipts and, eventually, encrypted messages.
Koodo’s support site mirrors Telus’ site, simply stating users will need a Samsung phone running Android 9.0 or newer, as well as the latest version of Samsung Messages. Samsung Messages is the default texting app that comes installed on Samsung phones.
Both carriers link to this support page about Samsung Messages, which details how to use some of the app’s features.
The addition of Samsung devices is the latest in Telus’ rollout of expanded support for RCS. Earlier this year, the carrier added RCS support for the Pixel 4 as well as LG devices. Before that, it rolled out support for the Pixel 2 and 3 series.
