Rumoured OnePlus Z may feature Snapdragon 765 processor

More and more we’re starting to learn more about the OnePlus Z, the company’s upcoming mid-range smartphone.
According to a leak from well-known leaker Max J, the phone will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, which is an upper-mid-range chipset.
A previous leak indicated that the phone would sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset; however, that may now be false.
Additional information about the handset points to it featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The handset may launch in June.
