Rumoured OnePlus Z may feature Snapdragon 765 processor

The phone may launch in June

May 1, 2020

3:40 PM EDT

More and more we’re starting to learn more about the OnePlus Z, the company’s upcoming mid-range smartphone.

According to a leak from well-known leaker Max J, the phone will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, which is an upper-mid-range chipset.

A previous leak indicated that the phone would sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset; however, that may now be false.

Additional information about the handset points to it featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset may launch in June.

Source: Max J 

