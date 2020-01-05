Leaked images of OnePlus 8 Lite prototype display triple camera setup

OnePlus 8 Lite prototypes have been spotted in a Chinese video featuring the company’s CEO Pete Lau.
The images were posted online by notable leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagawrwal24). Agarwal notes that the device appears to be quite tall.
#OnePlus 8 ‘lite’ prototype spotted in a Chinese video featuring Pete Lau. The device seems pretty tall and it seems like the previously leaked CAD weren’t accurate about the Camera setup. It has a Triple Camera setup with flash on the side. I wonder how they are gonna price it. pic.twitter.com/0BVTYUzumZ
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 5, 2020
He also notes that previous leaked information about the device’s camera was incorrect, as it features a triple camera setup with the flash on the side.
So far, the OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured to have 8GB of Ram, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display (1080p), 128-256GB of storage and a MediaTek 100 processor along with a 4,00mAh battery.
There currently isn’t any information about pricing. It should be noted that since this is a leak, the devices pictured in the image may in fact just be well-crafted fakes.
Image credit: @ishanagawrwal24
Source: @ishanagawrwal24
Comments