PREVIOUS|
News

Leaked images of OnePlus 8 Lite prototype display triple camera setup

There isn't any information about pricing yet

Jan 5, 2020

1:02 PM EST

0 comments

OnePlus 8 Lite prototypes have been spotted in a Chinese video featuring the company’s CEO Pete Lau.

The images were posted online by notable leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagawrwal24). Agarwal notes that the device appears to be quite tall.

He also notes that previous leaked information about the device’s camera was incorrect, as it features a triple camera setup with the flash on the side.

So far, the OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured to have 8GB of Ram, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display (1080p), 128-256GB of storage and a MediaTek 100 processor along with a 4,00mAh battery.

There currently isn’t any information about pricing. It should be noted that since this is a leak, the devices pictured in the image may in fact just be well-crafted fakes.

Image credit: @ishanagawrwal24

Source: @ishanagawrwal24

Related Articles

News

Dec 8, 2019

1:01 PM EST

Leaked OnePlus 8 Lite renders point towards launch of a mid-range phone

News

Jan 5, 2020

3:19 PM EST

Fortnite made a record-breaking $1.8 billion USD in 2019

News

Jan 5, 2020

2:29 PM EST

Vizio unveils 2020 product lineup including its first-ever OLED

News

Jan 5, 2020

11:14 AM EST

Powercast to unveil Wireless Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers

Comments