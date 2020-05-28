Mobile video platform Quibi is getting Google Chromecast support in June

Mobile streaming platform Quibi has been struggling to get subscribers amid the COVID-19 pandemic given the platform features bite-sized content designed to be consumed on the go.
In order to make its content more suitable for watching at home, the platform recently launched support for Apple’s AirPlay wireless protocol that allows users to stream content to some televisions or an Apple TV from their Apple device.
Now, Tom Conrad, an engineer at Quibi, has confirmed via Twitter that casting is coming Google’s Chromecast at some point in June 2020. This presumably also includes ‘Cast’ support, allowing Quibi’s content to stream to any device that supports Google’s wireless protocol, including TVs that feature the technology built-in, Android TV, smart displays and more.
Sure we designed Quibi for on-the-go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip… so AirPlay support is live for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Working hard on Chromecast too which will be available in June.
— Tom Conrad (@tconrad) May 26, 2020
In Canada, Quibi has an exclusive agreement with Bell regarding original news content produced by CTV and TSN, including daily news program ‘NewsDay by CTV.’ There is also a large slat of original Quibi programming like a new version of Punk’d and
Following the 90-day free trial, Quibi is priced at $6.99 CAD per month, or if you don’t want ads, there’s an ad-free subscription that for $9.99 a month.
Quibi is available on Android and iOS.
Source: @tconrad
