PREVIOUS|
News

Mobile video platform Quibi is getting Google Chromecast support in June

It'll soon be way easier to watch Quibi's content on a TV

May 28, 2020

3:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Quibi

Mobile streaming platform Quibi has been struggling to get subscribers amid the COVID-19 pandemic given the platform features bite-sized content designed to be consumed on the go.

In order to make its content more suitable for watching at home, the platform recently launched support for Apple’s AirPlay wireless protocol that allows users to stream content to some televisions or an Apple TV from their Apple device.

Now, Tom Conrad, an engineer at Quibi, has confirmed via Twitter that casting is coming Google’s Chromecast at some point in June 2020. This presumably also includes ‘Cast’ support, allowing Quibi’s content to stream to any device that supports Google’s wireless protocol, including TVs that feature the technology built-in, Android TV, smart displays and more.

In Canada, Quibi has an exclusive agreement with Bell regarding original news content produced by CTV and TSN, including daily news program ‘NewsDay by CTV.’ There is also a large slat of original Quibi programming like a new version of Punk’d and

Following the 90-day free trial, Quibi is priced at $6.99 CAD per month, or if you don’t want ads, there’s an ad-free subscription that for $9.99 a month.

Quibi is available on Android and iOS.

Source: @tconrad

Related Articles

News

Apr 23, 2020

1:40 PM EDT

Mobile-focused streaming service Quibi is getting limited TV casting support next month

News

May 27, 2020

9:00 AM EDT

Microsoft’s new Android and iOS Family App makes it easier to keep kids safe on Xbox

News

May 27, 2020

12:49 PM EDT

OnePlus 5 and 5T getting OxygenOS 10 update

News

May 12, 2020

4:51 PM EDT

You’ll soon be able to cast Quibi’s bite-sized TV shows to televisions

Comments