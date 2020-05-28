Distributel permanently waiving data overage charges on its internet plans

Distributel announced that it is permanently waiving data overage charges on all of its current internet plans for its customers.
The carrier started to waive overage fees in March due to a large number of its customers working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Distributel says that today’s decision reflects its customers’ changing needs.
“We listen to our customers and continue to respond to their evolving needs. This change is effective immediately across all capped plans, and no further customer action is required,” the company wrote in a press release.
Distributel notes that this is a time of change for everyone, including its customers, employees and partners. It says that its business continuity plans have allowed it to continue supporting its customers through the pandemic.
“Our customers’ satisfaction is extremely important to us. They told us that they truly appreciated having data caps removed and that it made a real difference for them,” said Matt Stein, CEO of Distributel, in the press release.
Stein says that the company thought about extending the program past the initial three months, but realized that customers’ needs have changed for the long-term.
This is a big move by the company, and one that will be appreciated by its customers. It will be interesting to see if other Canadian service providers will do the same.
Source: Distributel
