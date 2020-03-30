PREVIOUS|
Eidos Montreal to donate ‘Deus Ex’ Steam proceeds to Food Banks of Quebec

The Deus Ex series' first and most recent pairs of games are featured in the campaign

Mar 30, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Square Enix-owned developer Eidos Montreal has pledged to donate proceeds of its Deus Ex games to the Food Banks of Quebec in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of this campaign, a handful of Deus Ex titles have been discounted, with all proceeds of the sales of these games between March 30th at 12am ET and April 2nd at 2:59am ET going towards the Quebec charity.

The following Deus Ex games are included in this event:

It’s worth noting that Deus Ex and Deus Ex: Invisible War — the first two games in the cyberpunk action series — were developed by the now-dissolved Austin, Texas-based Ion Storm. Eidos Montreal, meanwhile, developed Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, the franchise’s most recent entries.

According to the Food Banks of Quebec, more than 400,000 people in the province suffer from hunger every month — a fact that’s no doubt only made worse by the ongoing global health crisis.

If you want to get some great games on sale while supporting a good cause, you can check out the Deux Ex Steam sale here.

