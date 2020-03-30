TCL announces Alcatel Go Flip 3 now available at Rogers

TCL is announcing that the Alcatel Go Flip 3 is now available at Rogers.
The Go Flip 3 is an actual flip phone with a 2.8-inch inner display and a 1.44-inch external screen. The device also features a Snapdragon 210 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage and the Kai OS operating system. KaiOS is based on Linux and is predominantly used for budget-friendly flip phones that aren’t touch-based.
Surprisingly, the budget handset also features Google Assistant integration allowing apps like Google Maps and Google Search to be navigated with the user’s voice.
Additionally, the handset features a 2-megapixel camera and a 1,350mAh battery.
The full price of the phone is $75 CAD.
