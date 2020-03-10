PREVIOUS|
News

Upcoming OnePlus 8 phones will focus on 5G

The company has confirmed that there will be at least two phones in the series

Mar 10, 2020

11:11 AM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau confirmed that at least two of the phone manufacturer’s upcoming handsets feature 5G technology.

In an interview with CNET, the CEO said that the company is all in on 5G and later reiterated that fact with a tweet.

Lau also confirmed that there will be an affordable OnePlus 8 and a more expensive flagship-level OnePlus 8 Pro. There’s no mention of a OnePlus 8 Lite, which has been rumoured for a while.

OnePlus has used this strategy before, but last time the more expensive version of its flagship didn’t come to Canada. When the company announced the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro, only the 7T released here. 

That said, in the interview OnePlus mentions that launching the two phone tiers together was a good move in the past, so maybe it will do so in more countries this time around.

This isn’t the first time the company has added 5G to a phone. The Maclaren version of the OnePlus 7T Pro featured 5G, and there was also a higher-end version of the OnePlus 7 Pro also included the next-generation wireless technology.

OnePlus’ upcoming devices started leaking weeks ago, including their specs and possibly even the design. It’s rumoured that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be released in April.

Source: Cnet

Related Articles

News

Mar 7, 2020

10:03 AM EST

Here are the Pixel 4a, OnePlus 8 Pro and Motorola Edge+ leaks from last week

News

Mar 9, 2020

8:03 PM EDT

Upcoming update to OnePlus launcher will make icons bigger

News

Mar 6, 2020

9:05 AM EST

Rogers goes live with 5G service in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal

Business

Mar 6, 2020

4:30 PM EST

Innovation Minister Bains says Canada won’t be ‘bullied’ in Huawei 5G decision

Comments