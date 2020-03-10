Upcoming OnePlus 8 phones will focus on 5G

OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau confirmed that at least two of the phone manufacturer’s upcoming handsets feature 5G technology.
In an interview with CNET, the CEO said that the company is all in on 5G and later reiterated that fact with a tweet.
Lau also confirmed that there will be an affordable OnePlus 8 and a more expensive flagship-level OnePlus 8 Pro. There’s no mention of a OnePlus 8 Lite, which has been rumoured for a while.
Our next launch lineup is 5G-ready. Are you? pic.twitter.com/BHoVpKk04c
— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 10, 2020
OnePlus has used this strategy before, but last time the more expensive version of its flagship didn’t come to Canada. When the company announced the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro, only the 7T released here.
That said, in the interview OnePlus mentions that launching the two phone tiers together was a good move in the past, so maybe it will do so in more countries this time around.
This isn’t the first time the company has added 5G to a phone. The Maclaren version of the OnePlus 7T Pro featured 5G, and there was also a higher-end version of the OnePlus 7 Pro also included the next-generation wireless technology.
OnePlus’ upcoming devices started leaking weeks ago, including their specs and possibly even the design. It’s rumoured that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be released in April.
Source: Cnet
