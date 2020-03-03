OnePlus 8 series reportedly to be unveiled mid-April

OnePlus usually launches its regular series around May or June, but it looks like it might switch things up and release the OnePlus 8 series in mid-April.
TechRadar reports that a source close to the company says that the OnePlus 8 series is going to launch in the second week of April.
Interestingly, notable leaker Ishan Agarwal also tweeted that he has been told that the OnePlus 8 series is going to launch around April 14th.
TechRadar India might be right about this. I was told the launch date is/around ’14th April’ for the #OnePlus8Series (after facing a slight delay)!
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 3, 2020
OnePlus might be thinking about moving up its release date in order to better compete with Samsung and other Android manufacturers that are releasing their devices early this year.
The OnePlus 8 has been rumoured to feature a time-of-flight sensor and a 6.65-inch 90Hz screen. It’s also rumoured that the OnePlus 8 might feature IP dust and water resistance rating, along with wireless charging for the first time.
Recently leaked images of the phone suggest that the OnePlus 8 series will look similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of its design.
Source: TechRadar
