PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus 8 series reportedly to be unveiled mid-April

Some rumours suggest the phones will launch around April 14th

Mar 3, 2020

8:48 AM EST

0 comments

OnePlus usually launches its regular series around May or June, but it looks like it might switch things up and release the OnePlus 8 series in mid-April.

TechRadar reports that a source close to the company says that the OnePlus 8 series is going to launch in the second week of April.

Interestingly, notable leaker Ishan Agarwal also tweeted that he has been told that the OnePlus 8 series is going to launch around April 14th.

OnePlus might be thinking about moving up its release date in order to better compete with Samsung and other Android manufacturers that are releasing their devices early this year.

The OnePlus 8 has been rumoured to feature a time-of-flight sensor and a 6.65-inch 90Hz screen. It’s also rumoured that the OnePlus 8 might feature IP dust and water resistance rating, along with wireless charging for the first time.

Recently leaked images of the phone suggest that the OnePlus 8 series will look similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro in terms of its design.

Source: TechRadar

Related Articles

News

Mar 2, 2020

11:51 AM EST

OnePlus teases surprise announcement for March 3rd

News

Feb 28, 2020

12:43 PM EST

Alleged OnePlus 8 5G ‘Start Guide’ leaks online

News

Feb 28, 2020

3:21 PM EST

Presto confirms iPhone instant balance reload, mobile fare payments are coming

News

Feb 29, 2020

10:10 AM EST

Could HTC’s 5G phone be a 2020 top flagship contender?

Comments