OnePlus 8 series leaks seem to confirm some prior information

This includes wireless charging, chipsets and display technologies

Mar 4, 2020

10:45 AM EST

A new batch of leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of phones corroborates with earlier leaks from late December last year.

The few key points to take away from this leak is that only the OnePlus 8 Pro will have access to wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The other two phones will just have the company’s standard fast charge technology.

Beyond the batteries, all three phones are supposed to have hole-punch displays this year, bringing to mind the look of Samsung’s S10 lineup of phones.

Other than that, the spec breakdowns in this leak are below. All of that said, these are leaked specs so there’s a fairly decent chance that they might not be perfectly right.

OnePlus 8 Lite

  • MediaTek Dimensity 1000  processor
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 128-256 GB of storage
  • 4,000mAh battery
  • 30W Warp Charging
  • 6.4-inch AMOLED display (1080p)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • In-display optical fingerprint sensor
  • 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras( f/1.7, f/2.2, f/2.4 respectively)
  • Ultra-wide, telephoto, 5x hybrid zoom

OnePlus 8

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • X55 5G modem
  • 8GB or 12GB RAM
  • 128 or 256GB storage
  • 4,000 mAh battery
  • 30W Warp Charging
  • 6.5-inch AMOLED (1080p)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • Hole-punch display
  • 32-megapixel front camera
  • 64-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel for the main
  • Ultra-wide and telephoto

OnePlus 8 Pro

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • X55 5G modem
  • 6.7-inch AMOLED (1440p)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Under-display fingerprint sensor
  • Time of Flight sensor for 3D face recognition system
  • 8GB or 12GB of RAM
  • 128 or 256GB storage
  • 4,500 mAh battery
  • Wireless charging
  • 64-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide and 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto
  • Time of Flight sensor on the back

Source: 9to5Google

