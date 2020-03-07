Here are the Pixel 4a, OnePlus 8 Pro and Motorola Edge+ leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually getting leaked.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. Specifically, any smartphone leak that has occurred from February 29th to March 6th.
With the OnePlus 8′ and P40 series approaching, we’re about to see plenty of leaks about these smartphones.
Huawei
Reportedly, Digital Trends got the chance to go hands-on with a P40 Pro prototype unit. The device sports a 52-megapixel primary shooter, and a periscope camera alongside ultrawide angle lens. This handset also has a slightly thicker body than the P30 Pro, and a 4,200mAh battery.
For more on the P40 Pro prototype, click here.
OnePlus
The OnePlus 8 series — which is tipped to include the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite — will reportedly be unveiled on April 14th.
The 8 Pro is expected to launch with a 6.65-inch 90Hz screen and more.
To learn more about all of the OnePlus 8 leaks, click here.
Another OnePlus 8 leak includes a spec breakdown of the Pro’s specs.
Some of the key points include that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. All three of OnePlus’ upcoming handsets will also sport hole-punch displays and more.
Here are the 8 Pro’s leaked specs:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- X55 5G modem
- 6.7-inch AMOLED (1440p)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Under-display fingerprint sensor
- Time of Flight sensor for 3D face recognition system
- 8GB or 12GB of RAM
- 128 or 256GB storage
- 4,500 mAh battery
- Wireless charging
- 64-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide and 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto
- Time of Flight sensor on the back
For more on this OnePlus leak, click here.
A couple of sketchy images of what is supposed to be the Pixel 4a have leaked online.
Looks like Google is trying to make uglier phones every year 😅 pic.twitter.com/hCE2WJpxz4
— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) March 4, 2020
For more on this leak, click here.
Microsoft
A new report claims that the Microsoft Surface Duo will launch this summer. Originally the device was supposed to launch in the holiday season, but it seems the company might release the dual-screen device earlier than initially planned.
For more on the Surface Duo leak, click here.
Motorola
Renders of the Motorola Edge+ have leaked online. The premium handset, which will sport a waterfall display, also features a tiny hole-punch cutout.
For more on the Motorola Edge+ leak, click here.
Apple
Reportedly, Apple’s low-cost iPhone has entered the final phase of production at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China.
For more on the leak, click here.
Comments