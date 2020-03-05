Motorola Edge+ 5K renders have leaked online

In the past few years, Motorola hasn’t launched any premium smartphones. Now, it looks like the company is getting back into the game.
Pricebaba and OnLeaks have leaked exclusive renders of the Motorola Edge+, which will sport a curved ‘waterfall’ display and a tiny hole-punch cutout.
The waterfall display’s bezels extend over the left and right of the device, similar to Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro. Meanwhile, the handset has tiny bezels at the top and bottom.
OnLeaks says the device will measure 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.5mm with a camera bump that’ll make the handset 11.5mm thick.
Additionally, the phone will be between 6.5 inches and 6.8 inches. The smartphone will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple rear-facing camera setup aligned vertically. Furthermore, the phone will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, a textured power button on the right alongside the volume rocker.
A previous leak of the device suggests the device will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. The recent rumour also indicates the phone will feature a 5,170mAh battery, come with Android 10 and be 5G-ready.
It’s currently unclear if this handset will come to Canada, but it looks great so hopefully, it will.
Image Credit: Pricebaba, OnLeaks
Source: Pricebaba, OnLeaks
