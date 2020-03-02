New report claims Microsoft’s Surface Duo launching this summer

A new report states that Mircosoft is pretty much done developing and building the Surface Duo so it might hit the market early than anticipated.
Windows Central says that sources close to the matter have confirmed that the company is considering an early launch for the handheld, phone-like device.
When the company first announced that the tiny dual-screen Android smartphone, it said that it would go on sale during the holiday season of 2020. Now, new rumours indicate that it could get a limited release this summer instead.
Specifically, Windows Central says that Microsoft is finalizing the top-level OS customizations and in-box app experiences specific to the Surface Duo.
The publication thinks that Microsoft might reveal a new Surface Go and Surface Book in the spring and that the Surface Duo will come out alongside these devices.
There’s no way to confirm this, but it would be fascinating to see the Duo come out soon since it’s the first smartphone Microsoft has released in a long time.
Source: Windows Central
