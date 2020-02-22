Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here’s how family discounts work at most Canadian carriers
- About 60 percent of Canadians want MVNOs to have mandated access to Big Three’s network
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in March 2020
- Google releases Android 11 Developer Preview on Pixel phones
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2020
- Telus says mandated MVNO access would lead it to cut investments and jobs
- Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in March 2020
- B.C. to start applying PST to Netflix and similar services
- Competition Bureau argues for ‘facilities-based’ MVNO model to improve wireless market
- Elections Canada says no significant cyber threats occurred in federal election
- CRTC says concerns about phone bills heard ‘loud and clear’
- Cadillac will release its first electric crossover in April
- Shaw argues against mandated resale MVNO access, says it would threaten competition
- Telus, flanker brands, claim to exceed Liberal wireless affordability goal
- Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim contest starts March 11th
