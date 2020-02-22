Here are the Pixel 5, LG V60 and TCL sliding phone leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually getting leaked.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. Specifically, any leak that has occurred from February 15th to the 21st.
In general, we’re starting to see more leaks regarding the Google Pixel 5 series.
Spotted in the code for the Around 11 Developer Preview, the Pixel 5 will reportedly feature reverse wireless charging. The feature hopefully means the Pixel 5 series will use bigger batteries.
Samsung
A Samsung patent suggests that an upcoming Samsung smartphone will feature a waterfall screen. The phone’s display will curve over the edges so far that the screen has cutouts for the power button and volume rocker.
LG
An alleged render of the LG V60 ThinQ has leaked online. The render shows that the phone is tipped to sport a typical design with a waterdrop notch, small bezels, a Google Assistant button and a variant of the handset.
TCL
Renders of a TCL slide-out concept phone has been revealed online. The phone will reportedly feature a screen that slides out the body. The leaked render of the handset includes a selfie camera cutout and a curved edge display. It also looks like the phone sports four rear-facing cameras.
The sliding display turns the smartphone into a tablet size when it’s fully expanded.
