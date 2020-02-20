Here’s what’s coming to Crave in March 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in February.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
March 1st
- Axios: season 3, episode 1 (HBO + Movies)
- Starship Troopers (Starz)
- Paul (Starz)
March 2nd
- Who Let the Dogs Out
March 3rd
- The Scent of the Rain & Lightning (HBO + Movies / Starz)
March 5th
- Vita and Virginia (HBO + Movies)
- Who You Know (HBO + Movies)
March 6th
- The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (HBO + Movies)
- Yesterday (HBO + Movies)
- The Trade: season 2
- Thomas & Friends: season 1
- The El Salomons: Marriage of Convenience
- Mama (Starz)
- Practical Magic (Starz)
- Spartacus : Blood and Sand (Starz)
- Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (Starz)
- Spartacus: Vengeance (Starz)
- Spartacus: War of the Damned (Starz)
- The Babadook (Starz)
- The Fighter (Starz)
- The Legend of Zorro (Starz)
March 9th
- Everybody’s Everything
March 10th
- Women of Troy @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
March 13th
- Barbie Dreamtopia: season 1
- Blackford Manor
- Doctor Lollipop
- Rocket Dog
- Spacebear
- Where to I Do?: season 2
- 47 Ronin (Starz)
- Broadcast News (Starz)
- Monty Python’s the Meaning of Life (Starz)
- Rush Hour (Starz)
- Rush Hour II (Starz)
- Dark Phoenix (HBO + Movies)
- Code 8 (HBO + Movies)
March 14th
- More Funny Women at a Funny Age @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)
March 15th
- Westworld: season 3, episode 1 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Black Monday: season 2, episode 1 @10pm
March 16th
- The Plot Against America: season 1 @9pm (HBO + Movies)
- My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)
March 18th
- Brockmire: season 4, episode @10pm ET
March 19th
- After truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- American Woman (HBO + Movies)
March 20th
- The Dead Don’t Die (HBO + Movies)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (HBO + Movies)
- One World Kitchen: seasons 2 & 3,
- The Other Two: season 1
- Uprooted: season 1
- Zo Zo Zombie: season 1
- Bugsy (Starz)
- Cold Comes the Night (Starz)
- Ender’s Game (Starz)
- Risky Business (Starz)
- Southpaw (Starz)
- The Longest Ride (Starz)
- The Wedding Singer (Starz)
March 26th
- The Twentieth Century (HBO + Movies)
- Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (HBO + Movies)
March 27th
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (HBO + Movies)
- The Kitchen (HBO + Movies)
- Nose to Tail (HBO + Movies)
- Moka’s Fabulous Adventures: season 1
- UFC: 25 Greatest Fights
- Country Strong (Starz)
- Interview with the Vampire (Starz)
- Repo Men (Starz)
- Ride Along (Starz)
- Taxi Driver (Starz)
- Underworld Awakening (Starz)
March 31st
- The Scheme @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
Comments