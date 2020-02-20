PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in March 2020

Disney has officially unveiled what content is coming to its streaming platform Disney+ in March. Below is the full list and there are several new titles that will surely keep you busy.

Sunday, March 1

  • Doctor Dolittle 2
  • Ice Age

Wednesday, March 4

  • Black Panther

Thursday, March 5

  • Bedtime Stories

Friday, March 6

  • The Finest Hours (Returning Title)
  • Three on the Run
  • Diary of a Future President — Episode 108 – “Matters of Diplomacy”
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 703 – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project — Episode 118 – “Genius Gitanjali”
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Episode 204 – “Pandoran Wedding”
  • Shop Class — Episode 102 – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 118 – “Zootopia: Bracelets”
  • One Day At Disney — Episode 114 – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

Friday, March 13

  • Wicked Tuna (S3-8)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)
  • Zorro – Second Series (S1)
  • Stargirl – Premiere
  • Diary of a Future President – Episode 109 – “State of the Union”
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 704 – “Unfinished Business”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project — Episode 119 – “Astonishing Austin”
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Episode 205 – “Made for Loving You”
  • Shop Class — Episode 103 – “Ramps & Champs”
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 119 – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”
  • One Day At Disney — Episode 115 – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

Sunday, March 15

  • G-Force

Tuesday, March 17

  • Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)
  • Friday, March 20
  • I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)
  • Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)
  • Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)
  • Diary of a Future President — Finale – Episode 110 – “Two Party System”
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project — Finale – Episode 120 – “High-Flying Hailey”
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Episode 206 – “Wedding GOALS!”
  • Shop Class — Episode 104 – “Bridge or Bust”
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 120 – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”
  • One Day At Disney — Episode 116 – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

Wednesday, March 25

  • A Wrinkle in Time

Friday, March 27

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal”
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Episode 207 – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”
  • Shop Class — Episode 105 – “Boulder Bash”
  • Be Our Chef — Premiere – Episode 101 – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 121 – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

Source: Disney+ Canada

