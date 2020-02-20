Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in March 2020

Disney has officially unveiled what content is coming to its streaming platform Disney+ in March. Below is the full list and there are several new titles that will surely keep you busy.
Sunday, March 1
- Doctor Dolittle 2
- Ice Age
Wednesday, March 4
- Black Panther
Thursday, March 5
- Bedtime Stories
Friday, March 6
- The Finest Hours (Returning Title)
- Three on the Run
- Diary of a Future President — Episode 108 – “Matters of Diplomacy”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 703 – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”
- Marvel’s Hero Project — Episode 118 – “Genius Gitanjali”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Episode 204 – “Pandoran Wedding”
- Shop Class — Episode 102 – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 118 – “Zootopia: Bracelets”
- One Day At Disney — Episode 114 – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”
Friday, March 13
- Wicked Tuna (S3-8)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)
- Zorro – Second Series (S1)
- Stargirl – Premiere
- Diary of a Future President – Episode 109 – “State of the Union”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 704 – “Unfinished Business”
- Marvel’s Hero Project — Episode 119 – “Astonishing Austin”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Episode 205 – “Made for Loving You”
- Shop Class — Episode 103 – “Ramps & Champs”
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 119 – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”
- One Day At Disney — Episode 115 – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”
Sunday, March 15
- G-Force
Tuesday, March 17
- Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)
- Friday, March 20
- I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)
- Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)
- Diary of a Future President — Finale – Episode 110 – “Two Party System”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace”
- Marvel’s Hero Project — Finale – Episode 120 – “High-Flying Hailey”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Episode 206 – “Wedding GOALS!”
- Shop Class — Episode 104 – “Bridge or Bust”
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 120 – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”
- One Day At Disney — Episode 116 – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”
Wednesday, March 25
- A Wrinkle in Time
Friday, March 27
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Episode 207 – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”
- Shop Class — Episode 105 – “Boulder Bash”
- Be Our Chef — Premiere – Episode 101 – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 121 – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”
Source: Disney+ Canada
