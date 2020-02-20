Durham police confirms it used Clearview AI facial recognition technology

Durham Regional Police have confirmed that their officers used the controversial Clearview AI facial recognition technology.
Clearview AI uses images scraped from social media and other websites to cross-reference uploaded images of people. The system reportedly has three billion photos on its database.
The police force was testing the app to determine if it could assist with local investigations.
Several police forces have confirmed their use of Clearview AI after a report from the New York Times revealed that numerous police services in North America were using the controversial technology.
Toronto Police, Peel Police and Halton Police have all confirmed that they also used the technology. All of the police forces have stopped using the tool, and are waiting for a decision from the Privacy Commissioner of Ontario for further direction.
It should be noted that the RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police have not disclosed whether their officers have used or tested the controversial technology.
Source: The Toronto Star
Comments