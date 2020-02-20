PREVIOUS|
Twitter adds feature to make it easier to continue threads

Users won’t have to dig through their old tweets to continue a thread with an update anymore

Feb 20, 2020

2:55 PM EST

Twitter has implemented a new feature to make it easier to connect a tweet that you’re currently writing to an older one.

When you’re writing a tweet, all you have to do is swipe down to view older tweets and select the ‘continue thread’ button. From there you’ll see a list of older tweets that you can select to continue a thread.

Basically, with this new feature you won’t have to dig through your old tweets to continue a thread with an update. This small but efficient tweak will come in handy for users who like to use threads and frequently update previous tweets.

It should be noted that this feature is still rolling out, so it’s not available to every Twitter user just yet.

Source: Twitter

