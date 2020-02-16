Tesla Model Y spotted in Sudbury, Ontario

A Twitter user has spotted a Tesla Model Y in Sudbury, Ontario.
The vehicle in the images looks as if it’s been through some tough cold winter conditions, which implies that it was being tested in the Canadian winter.
Further, the user who took the pictures noted that the car was in -20C weather, and that it was -30C overnight in the area.
Model Y spotted at the Sudbury Superchargers in Northern Ontario!! pic.twitter.com/bblKFmCpCR
— Johnna Muinonen (@johnna_muinonen) February 14, 2020
The Model Y, which was originally scheduled to begin its delivery schedule in the fall of 2020 has been moved up to the spring instead. Tesla mentioned that the first few deliveries should begin near the end of the company’s Q1, which is near the end of April.
Tesla has equipped the Model Y with Autopilot, the company’s semi-self-driving functionality and other perks like Dog and Sentry modes. It has a 15-inch interior touchscreen, 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats, 14 speakers, one subwoofer, two amp sound system and more.
The crossover has an interior of 1.9 metres squared of cargo space and can seat up to seven with an optional seating add-on that will be available sometime during 2021.
If you want another look, a YouTuber recently also spotted the Model Y near Toronto City Hall.
Image credit: @johnna_muinonen
Source: @johnna_muinonen Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments