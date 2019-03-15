After years of lead-up, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has unveiled its mass-market crossover, the Model Y, for the base price of $64,00 CAD during an event at its Hawthorne, California design centre on March 14th, 2018.
The first mass production versions of the Model Y are set for release in the fall of 2020. They’ll be the ‘Long Range,’ ‘Dual Motor AWD’ and the ‘Performance’ trims.
In the spring of 2021, the company is following it up with a ‘Standard Range’ model that will cost $39,000 USD (roughly, 51,915 CAD).
You can place an order on one of the fall 2020 trims with a $3,200 CAD deposit.
What’s it packing?
The new vehicle features a lot of the same features that have made Tesla so notable over the last few years. The automaker has equipped it with the ability for Autopilot, the company’s semi-self-driving functionality and other perks like Dog and Sentry modes.
Tesla has outfitted the interior of the car with a 15-inch touchscreen, 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats, a 14 speakers, one subwoofer, two amp sound system and more.
The crossover has an interior of 1.9 metres squared of cargo space and can seat up to seven with an optional seating add-on that will be available sometime during 2021.
You’re able to pre-order the car in five colours. Multi-Coat Red, Pearl White Multi Coat, Deep Blue Metallic, Midnight Silver Metallic and Solid Black.
Like the Model 3, the Model Y also has a continuous piece of glass that stretches from the windshield to the hatchback-style trunk. The four regular doors use the same flush door handles that are on the Model 3.
Tesla only mentions using its mobile app as a key, so it’s unclear if drivers can use the FOB that Tesla released in November 2018 with the Model y or if it will come with a key card like the Model 3.
The Tesla app allows users to take advantage of other features like remote start, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode and ‘Summon’ mode.
How much is it going to cost?
The vehicle comes in the same trim options as the Model 3. The Rear-wheel drive options comes in ‘Standard Range’ and ‘Long Range.’ There’s also a ‘Dual Motor All-wheel-drive’ option and a ‘Performance’ trim.
Each trim option has a slightly different range and price.
Rear-Wheel drive trims
- Standard Range – 230 miles (370km) – $39,000 USD (roughly, 51,915 CAD)
- Long Range – 483km – $64,000 CAD
All-wheel-drive trims
- All-wheel-drive – 451km – $69,000 CAD
- Performance – 451 km – $81,000 CAD
While these average ranges are lower than the Model 3, at least the increased charging speeds of its new V3 Superchargers will help drivers accept the difference between the two mass-market Tesla vehicles.
Depending on what province or territory you live in you can buy the Model Y with substantial discounts. For example, residents in Quebec can get around $8,000 in rebates, while British Columbians can get $5,000.
Is it fast?
The new vehicle isn’t shying away from speed either; the Performance Model Y can go from zero-100 km/h 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is 241 km/h. The Standard Range’s zero-60 mph is 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h). Canadian specific metric system information is unavailable since this trim isn’t available to order yet.
The Performance Model 3 can do zero-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and has a maximum speed of 261 km/h. The Standard Range can reach a top speed of 206 km/h and can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.
Source: Tesla
